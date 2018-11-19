US: Wall St opens lower on Apple concerns, trade uncertainties

US stocks opened lower on Monday as shares of Apple and its suppliers were hit by ongoing concerns of slowing demand for iPhones, while conflicting signals of a potential truce in the China-US trade dispute added to market jitters.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as shares of Apple and its suppliers were hit by ongoing concerns of slowing demand for iPhones, while conflicting signals of a potential truce in the China-US trade dispute added to market jitters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.61 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 25,392.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.53 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,730.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.63 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 7,217.24 at the opening bell.

