You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower on Apple concerns, trade uncertainties

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 10:49 PM

file729oss9b0fc2ouc0elq.jpg
US stocks opened lower on Monday as shares of Apple and its suppliers were hit by ongoing concerns of slowing demand for iPhones, while conflicting signals of a potential truce in the China-US trade dispute added to market jitters.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as shares of Apple and its suppliers were hit by ongoing concerns of slowing demand for iPhones, while conflicting signals of a potential truce in the China-US trade dispute added to market jitters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.61 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 25,392.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.53 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,730.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.63 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 7,217.24 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

file6xoyym6b38xudvpz8l6.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening