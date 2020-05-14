US: Wall St opens lower on economic concerns, trade war fears

US stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors grappled with the possibility of prolonged economic weakness due to the coronavirus outbreak, while the threat of a renewed Sino-US trade war also added pressure.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors grappled with the possibility of prolonged economic weakness due to the coronavirus outbreak, while the threat of a renewed Sino-US trade war also added pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.91 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 23,049.06.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 28.49 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 2,791.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.12 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 8,788.04 at the opening bell.

REUTERS