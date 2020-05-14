You are here

US: Wall St opens lower on economic concerns, trade war fears

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 9:49 PM

file79u0qknv2oi1ljcxekiu.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors grappled with the possibility of prolonged economic weakness due to the coronavirus outbreak, while the threat of a renewed Sino-US trade war also added pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.91 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 23,049.06.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 28.49 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 2,791.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.12 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 8,788.04 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

