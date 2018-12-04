US: Wall St opens lower on trade truce doubts, bond market nerves

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors turned skeptical of the chances of a breakthrough in the US-China trade talks, while a flattening US yield curve raised fears of a slowing domestic economy.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors turned skeptical of the chances of a breakthrough in the US-China trade talks, while a flattening US yield curve raised fears of a slowing domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.87 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 25,752.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.94 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,782.43. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.57 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,407.95 at the opening bell.

REUTERS