US: Wall St opens lower on virus scare, mixed earnings
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, while a mixed bag of results added to the dour sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.25 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 29,111.02.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.98 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 3,315.77.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 9,377.72 at the opening bell.
REUTERS