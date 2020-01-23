You are here

US: Wall St opens lower on virus scare, mixed earnings

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 10:47 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, while a mixed bag of results added to the dour sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.25 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 29,111.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.98 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 3,315.77.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 9,377.72 at the opening bell. 

