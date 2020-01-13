You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 10:45 PM

doc78tx2b18dhcsva4c12i_doc76obf2covwjn2bmw91w.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.24 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 28,869.01.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of fourth-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.24 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 28,869.01. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.78 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 3,271.13. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.86 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 9,213.72 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 10:22 PM
Life & Culture

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

[LOS ANGELES] Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including...

Jan 13, 2020 10:14 PM
Government & Economy

Pakistan court annuls Musharaff's death sentence

[LAHORE] A Pakistan court on Monday annulled the death sentence handed to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf,...

Jan 13, 2020 10:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SATS unit wins 25-year cargo terminal concession in Saudi Arabia

SATS Saudi Arabia Company, a unit of gateway services provider SATS, has won a 25-year cargo terminal concession in...

Jan 13, 2020 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

Thousands flee as volcanic fallout hits Manila

[MANILA] Tens of thousands of people in the Philippines are being evacuated from an erupting volcano 65km south of...

Jan 13, 2020 09:34 PM
Government & Economy

Iran protests rage on over plane disaster

[DUBAI] Protesters denouncing Iran's clerical rulers took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly