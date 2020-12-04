US: Wall St opens near record highs as grim jobs data fuels stimulus hopes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened near all-time highs on Friday as worse-than-expected jobs growth in November spurred bets of a new fiscal stimulus package to help lift the economy from its worst downturn in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.0 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 29989.56. The S&P 500 rose 4.2 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 3670.94, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 22.1 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 12399.322 at the opening bell.

REUTERS