You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St rises at open after tame inflation data; Boeing turns higher

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 9:47 PM

file74frbmualmd9um8tm4e.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a fresh set of economic data supported the Federal Reserve's patient stance on future rate hikes, while Boeing rose for the first time in three days since a fatal crash of its aircraft in Ethiopia.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a fresh set of economic data supported the Federal Reserve's patient stance on future rate hikes, while Boeing rose for the first time in three days since a fatal crash of its aircraft in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.57 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 25,637.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.26 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 2,799.78. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.35 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 7,621.38 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
3 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
4 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

lwx_cbd_130319_37.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Private sector economists again lower Singapore's 2019 growth forecast: MAS survey

doc74gklk5531i1fzuk32v_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_sINGAPORE_130319_72.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore tops quality of living ranking and personal safety for Asia: Mercer poll

Rosaline Chow Koo, Founder and CEO of CXA Group, in the Singapore office_v2.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

Insurtech startup CXA Group raises US$25m, expects to break even next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening