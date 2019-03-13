US: Wall St rises at open after tame inflation data; Boeing turns higher

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a fresh set of economic data supported the Federal Reserve's patient stance on future rate hikes, while Boeing rose for the first time in three days since a fatal crash of its aircraft in Ethiopia.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a fresh set of economic data supported the Federal Reserve's patient stance on future rate hikes, while Boeing rose for the first time in three days since a fatal crash of its aircraft in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.57 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 25,637.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.26 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 2,799.78. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.35 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 7,621.38 at the opening bell.

