US: Wall St rises at open ahead of manufacturing report

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology companies and ahead of the release of manufacturing data, which will be parsed by investors for fresh signs of domestic demand in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.71 points or 0.17 per cent at the open to 26,962.54.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.95 points or 0.23 per cent at 2,983.69.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.49 points or 0.34 per cent to 8,026.83.