US: Wall St rises at open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 10:17 PM

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill as the Nov 3 presidential election gets closer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.99 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 28,409.65.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.41 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 3,464.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 30.00 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,536.01 at the opening bell.

