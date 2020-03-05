You are here

US: Wall St sinks at open as coronavirus fears prompt California emergency

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 10:49 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 418.94 points, or 1.55 per cent, at the open to 26,671.92.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday as deaths from the coronavirus rose in the United States, forcing California to declare a state of emergency, while crippled travel demand hit airline stocks.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 54.42 points, or 1.74 per cent, at 3,075.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 228 points, or 2.53 per cent, to 8,790.09 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

