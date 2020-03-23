US: Wall St slides as Fed boost fails to assuage virus worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.62 points, or 0.76 per cent, at the open to 19,028.36.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as a brief spurt of optimism from an aggressive credit boost by the Federal Reserve was overshadowed by the still rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.62 points, or 0.76 per cent, at the open to 19,028.36. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.21 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 2,290.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.23 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,847.28 at the opening bell.

