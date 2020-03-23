You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St slides as Fed boost fails to assuage virus worries

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 9:52 PM

doc79tv7numj538f36o46k_doc79rbq9jl1pzch2iim39.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.62 points, or 0.76 per cent, at the open to 19,028.36.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as a brief spurt of optimism from an aggressive credit boost by the Federal Reserve was overshadowed by the still rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.62 points, or 0.76 per cent, at the open to 19,028.36. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.21 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 2,290.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.23 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,847.28 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 09:28 PM
Government & Economy

Germany approves 750b euro package to cushion virus blow

[BERLIN] Germany signed off on taking on billions in new debt as part of an unprecedented package totaling more than...

Mar 23, 2020 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

Fed announces second wave of stimulus to support economy

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve on Monday announced a massive second wave of initiatives to support a shuttered US...

Mar 23, 2020 08:53 PM
Government & Economy

MAS issues Covid-19 advisory to financial institutions

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued an advisory to all financial institutions in Singapore, telling...

Mar 23, 2020 08:20 PM
Government & Economy

54 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 48 cases imported

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed 54 new Covid-19 cases, including 48 that are imported, the Ministry of Health (...

Mar 23, 2020 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Frencken Group's operations in Bangi to continue operations

EQUIPMENT service provider Frencken Group said on Monday that it has received approval from the authorities in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.