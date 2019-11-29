You are here

US: Wall St slips after US law on Hong Kong rekindles trade fears

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 10:42 PM

AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower for the first time this week on Friday, as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Donald Trump's decision to sign into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.84 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 28,103.16.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.45 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 3,147.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.16 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 8,682.01 at the opening bell. 

