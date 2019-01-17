You are here

US: Wall St slips at open after Morgan Stanley results

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 10:47 PM

US stocks dipped at open on Thursday, retreating from one-month highs, hit by losses in financial stocks after Morgan Stanley's weak results and energy shares hurt by a drop in oil prices.
[NEW YORK] US stocks dipped at open on Thursday, retreating from one-month highs, hit by losses in financial stocks after Morgan Stanley's weak results and energy shares hurt by a drop in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.07 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 24,147.09.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 2,609.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,010.13 at the opening bell.

