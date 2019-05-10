You are here

US: Wall St slips at open on protracted trade dispute worries

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 9:48 PM

US stocks fell at open on Friday, as investors fretted over the possibility that the trade dispute between the United States and China may persist, even as the two sides held last-minute talks to salvage a deal.
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.64 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 25,763.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.62 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,863.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.27 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,881.31 at the opening bell.

