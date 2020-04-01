US: Wall St slumps at open as coronavirus fears intensify

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 689.78 points, or 3.15 per cent, at the open to 21,227.38.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in US private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the US death toll from the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 689.78 points, or 3.15 per cent, at the open to 21,227.38.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 86.51 points, or 3.35 per cent, at 2,498.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 240.60 points, or 3.12 per cent, to 7,459.50 at the opening bell.

REUTERS