US: Wall St slumps at open as coronavirus fears intensify

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 9:55 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 689.78 points, or 3.15 per cent, at the open to 21,227.38.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in US private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the US death toll from the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 86.51 points, or 3.35 per cent, at 2,498.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 240.60 points, or 3.12 per cent, to 7,459.50 at the opening bell.

