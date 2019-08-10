You are here

US: Wall St stocks end down amid more trade woes, high volatility

Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 6:04 AM

US stocks fell on Friday following renewed jitters over the US-China trade war, capping a week of trading that saw big swings and high volume.
US President Donald Trump said the United States and China were pursuing trade talks but he was not ready to make a deal, fanning fears over the impact of the trade war on the global economy.

Mr Trump also said the United States would continue to refrain from doing business with Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies.

The week was marked by wild swings, but indexes finished nearly flat on the week. This week's volume on US exchanges was also the biggest weekly total of the year, exceeding 41 billion shares.

Market voices on:

On Friday, all three indexes were down more than 1 per cent in early trading and rebounded later in the session, with the Dow briefly turning positive at one point. This left a 315-point swing between the blue-chip index's high and low of the day.

The frequent comments on trade are "leaving investors whipsawed", said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"As volatility has picked up, you've gotten more interest on the part of traders, and that in turn has led to even higher volume," he said. "When you get moves like this and reversals, it brings a lot of high-frequency traders in and short-term traders."

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive technology companies fell, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index down 1.8 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.75 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 26,287.44, the S&P 500 lost 19.44 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,918.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 80.02 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,959.14.

Shares of Amgen jumped 5.9 per cent after news that a US judge said patents relating to the Amgen's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid, denying a challenge by Novartis AG.

Uber Technologies shed 6.8 per cent after the ride-hailing company reported a record US$5.2 billion quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of Wall Street targets.

Nektar Therapeutics shares also plunged, a day after the drug developer flagged manufacturing issues with its experimental cancer drug bempeg.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.07-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 129 new lows.

REUTERS

