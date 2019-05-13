US: Wall St tumbles at open after China plans tariff retaliation

US stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with tariffs on US goods, raising fears that another round of tit-for-tat measures could push the US economy toward recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 374.31 points, or 1.44 per cent, at the open to 25,568.06. The S&P 500 opened lower by 41.21 points, or 1.43 per cent, at 2,840.19. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.87 points, or 2.49 per cent, to 7,720.07 at the opening bell.

REUTERS