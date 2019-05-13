You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St tumbles at open after China plans tariff retaliation

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 9:48 PM

doc75c0ex1z9r711gkhzah0_doc75aj5fum72b10rkzmd1a.jpg
US stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with tariffs on US goods, raising fears that another round of tit-for-tat measures could push the US economy toward recession.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with tariffs on US goods, raising fears that another round of tit-for-tat measures could push the US economy toward recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 374.31 points, or 1.44 per cent, at the open to 25,568.06. The S&P 500 opened lower by 41.21 points, or 1.43 per cent, at 2,840.19. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.87 points, or 2.49 per cent, to 7,720.07 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
4 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
5 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

Must Read

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ud54wnjlzs1mliirc67.jpg
May 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to raise tariffs on US$60b worth of US goods from June 1

May 13, 2019
Garage

Fintech firm Marvelstone Group holds 'less than 1%' of media startup Tech in Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening