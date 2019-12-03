US: Wall St tumbles at open as Trump signals delay in China trade deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 281.06 points, or 1.01 per cent, at the open to 27,501.98.

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at the open on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump sparked fears of a delay in resolving a bruising tariff dispute with China until after the presidential election in Nov 2020.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.46 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 3,087.41.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.27 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 8,460.72 at the opening bell.

REUTERS