US: Wall St tumbles at open as Trump signals delay in China trade deal

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 10:43 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 281.06 points, or 1.01 per cent, at the open to 27,501.98.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at the open on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump sparked fears of a delay in resolving a bruising tariff dispute with China until after the presidential election in Nov 2020.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.46 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 3,087.41.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.27 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 8,460.72 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

