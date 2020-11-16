You are here

US: Wall St up as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 10:47 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, boosting hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-induced downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.55 points, or 0.65 per cent, at the open to 29,672.36.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.01 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 3,600.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.82 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,847.11 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

