You are here
US: Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news
[NEW YORK] US stocks surged higher at the open on Monday, with all three major indices breaking records after Pfizer announced that its vaccine was 90 per cent effective in protecting against Covid-19 infections.
About five minutes into the trading session, the bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped 5.4 per cent to 29,839.45, beating the record set Feb 12 of 29.551,42.
The broader S&P 500 rose 3.6 per cent to 3,633.6, beating its September 2 record.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq spiked to a new record but then slipped back and was up 0.4 per cent to 11,986.12.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes