US: Wall Street climbs at open as Fed meeting kicks off

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.43 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 28,139.76.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.19 points, or 0.71 per cent, at 3,407.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 137.31 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 11,193.96 at the opening bell.

