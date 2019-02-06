US: Wall Street dips at open after Trump's speech

US stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors evaluated developments around U.S.-China trade talks and President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, which offered no specific economic policy initiatives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.95 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 25,371.57.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.65 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,735.05. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.64 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,400.44 at the opening bell.

