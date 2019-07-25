You are here

US: Wall Street dips at open as corporate earnings point to slowing growth

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 9:57 PM

[BENGALURU] Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday after a clutch of earnings reports pointed to a slowing global economy, while the European Central Bank opening the door to future interest rate cuts limited losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.58 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 27,247.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.30 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 3,016.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.82 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 8,294.68 at the opening bell.

