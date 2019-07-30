US: Wall Street drops as trade worries weigh; Fed looms

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday with technology stocks leading declines, as investors were worried over the US-China trade dispute ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday with technology stocks leading declines, as investors were worried over the US-China trade dispute ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.96 points, or 0.28 per cent, at the open to 27,145.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.31 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 3,007.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.56 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 8,231.77 at the opening bell.

REUTERS