US: Wall Street drops as trade worries weigh; Fed looms

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 9:48 PM

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday with technology stocks leading declines, as investors were worried over the US-China trade dispute ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday with technology stocks leading declines, as investors were worried over the US-China trade dispute ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.96 points, or 0.28 per cent, at the open to 27,145.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.31 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 3,007.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.56 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 8,231.77 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

