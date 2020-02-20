You are here

US: Wall Street eases at open as virus fears build

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 10:49 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.78 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 29,296.25.
PHOTO:AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised concerns about the global economic impact of the epidemic, while E*Trade Financial soared on a buyout offer from Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.78 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 29,296.25. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.70 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 3,380.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.98 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 9,799.20 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

