US: Wall Street edges higher at open as trade worries linger

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose slightly at open on Tuesday, led by technology stocks, but gains were muted amid signs that United States and China were far from reaching a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.86 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 25,616.55. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.97 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,830.03. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.65 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 7,655.66 at the opening bell.

REUTERS