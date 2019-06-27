US: Wall Street edges higher at open on tech boost

US stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in technology shares, ahead of a key G20 meeting where the United States and China will discuss trade but lack of clarity on the outcome kept investors on the sidelines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.10 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 26,523.72.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.88 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,919.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.39 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,939.36 at the opening bell.

REUTERS