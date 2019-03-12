US: Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out gains at open on Monday as February's benign inflation data supported the Federal Reserve's "patient" approach towards further rate hikes, while a second day of losses in Boeing pressured the Dow.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out gains at open on Monday as February's benign inflation data supported the Federal Reserve's "patient" approach towards further rate hikes, while a second day of losses in Boeing pressured the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.58 points, or 0.20 per cent, at the open to 25,600.30.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.04 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,787.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.79 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 7,571.85 at the opening bell.

REUTERS