You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street ends lower as tech shares tumble amid selloff

Sat, Sep 05, 2020 - 6:05 AM

nz_nyse_050920.jpg
US stocks ended lower again Friday, with tech shares tumbling in a continued selloff ahead of the holiday weekend, shrugging off data showing US unemployment falling more than expected in August
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks ended lower again Friday, with tech shares tumbling in a continued selloff ahead of the holiday weekend, shrugging off data showing US unemployment falling more than expected in August.

At the closing bell, Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.6 per cent to finish the week at 28,133.31, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 per cent to 3,426.96, both recouping from the day's low point.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.3 per cent to end at 11,313.13, adding to the losses from Thursday's 5.0 per cent rout. Markets are closed Monday for Labour Day.

After a strong summer that saw US indices enjoy their best August in decades, equities tumbled on Thursday with high-flying tech shares leading the market lower as investors cashed in on the big gains.

Amazon and Facebook were among the major losers in the session, dropping close to three percent, although Apple recovered enough to close flat.

SEE ALSO

Tech selloff seen as removal of froth rather than a warning sign

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Microsoft dropped 1.4 per cent even after news just before the close that the Pentagon confirmed a US$10 billion contract for the JEDI cloud computing program, despite a lawsuit from Amazon alleging bias given President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the company and founder Jeff Bezos.

Shares got little help from the key US employment report which showed the jobless rate fell to 8.4 per cent, the first reading below 10 per cent since the coronavirus pandemic struck, but the economy added 1.4 million jobs last month indicating a continued but slowing recovery.

Some analysts have described the stock market as divorced from economic fundamentals, with unemployment still at historically high levels even with Friday's better-than-expected data.

"The market was very extended coming into this and it was overdue for a pullback. It's normal and healthy," Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments told AFP.

"We're going see some more pullbacks (and) a steeper pullback is warranted. Stocks got ahead of themselves." The relatively better performance of financial shares Friday was evidence of a rotation in the market, Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities said.

"Today is the Friday before a long weekend," Mr Cardillo said. "People are selling and ignoring the macro news."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 5, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

UK names Australia's Abbott as trade adviser

[LONDON] Britain on Friday appointed Australia's former prime minister Tony Abbott as a trade adviser as it seeks to...

Sep 5, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine 'passes early trial test'

[LONDON] Early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published Friday...

Sep 5, 2020 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

More than half of young Americans live with parents

[NEW YORK] Just over half of young adult Americans live with their parents, an unprecedented proportion that is...

Sep 5, 2020 07:10 AM
Technology

US says US$1.8b needed to replace Huawei, ZTE parts

[SAN FRANCISCO] US regulators estimated Friday that it could cost small telecoms firms more than US$1.8 billion to...

Sep 5, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden could feud or make peace at 9/11 event

[WILMINGTON] Donald Trump and Joe Biden will square off in their first debate in late September, but a preemptive...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.