You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street ends week on high note, Dow closes up 3%

Sat, Apr 18, 2020 - 6:20 AM

nz_nyse_180432.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished sharply higher Friday, closing out a second week of gains as US officials moved forward with plans to gradually reopen the economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished sharply higher Friday, closing out a second week of gains as US officials moved forward with plans to gradually reopen the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 700 points, or 3 per cent, ending at 24,242.49.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.7 per cent to 2,874.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.4 per cent to 8,650.14.

Analysts pointed to a number of positive catalysts, including a report of promising research on a Gilead Sciences drug to treat coronavirus, Boeing's announcement that it will resume US commercial plane production and the release of a White House blueprint to reopen the economy.

In one of the first moves by a major US state, Texas governor Greg Abbott approved retailers to employ a "to go" model that requires reopened stores to deliver items to customers' cars or homes.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks open higher on hopes for faster economic rebound

But Mr Abbott said Texas schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

TD Ameritrade chief market strategist JJ Kinahan cautioned investors not to expect the recovery to come quickly.

"Investors seem optimistic that there's light at the end of the tunnel," Mr Kinahan said. "Investors should be cautious though, as the 'getting going' might end up being slower than expected."

All three major US indices finished the week higher, shrugging off atrocious economic data, including another spike in jobless claims and a big drop in retail sales.

Boeing jumped 14.5 per cent after announcing it will begin to ramp production back up at its Washington state commercial plane plants, bringing back around 27,000 workers.

Gilead surged 9.7 per cent following a news report about promising research on an antiviral medication from the drugmaker being tested to treat the coronavirus.

Apple dropped 1.4 per cent following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs, which predicted weak demand for iPhones due to the economic slowdown.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 18, 2020 06:29 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares gather steam on Trump's restart plan

[BENGALURU/LONDON] European shares closed higher on Friday, as President Donald Trump's plans to reopen the US...

Apr 18, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

Laver Cup postponed until 2021 due to French Open clash

[LOS ANGELES] The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021 because of...

Apr 17, 2020 11:55 PM
Real Estate

UK property agent Foxtons taps markets for additional cash, furloughs employees

[BENGALURU] UK property agency Foxtons issued new shares and furloughed about 750 of its employees on Friday after...

Apr 17, 2020 11:45 PM
Life & Culture

Premier League clubs committed to finishing season, but no deadline set

[LONDON] Premier League clubs remain committed to finishing the top-flight season, but did not set a June 30...

Apr 17, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

Ford warns of US$2b quarterly loss as coronavirus outbreak hammers sales

[BENGALURU] Ford Motor Co on Friday estimated first-quarter loss of US$2 billion and said it would tap debt markets...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.