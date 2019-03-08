You are here

US: Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 10:45 PM

US stocks fell at open on Friday after data showed US job growth almost stalled in February, adding to global growth worries sparked by weak China export data and prolonged slowdown in eurozone.
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.85 points, or 0.49 per cent, at the open to 25,347.38.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.14 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 2,730.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.11 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 7,334.35 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

