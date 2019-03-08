US: Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

US stocks fell at open on Friday after data showed US job growth almost stalled in February, adding to global growth worries sparked by weak China export data and prolonged slowdown in eurozone.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.85 points, or 0.49 per cent, at the open to 25,347.38.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.14 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 2,730.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.11 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 7,334.35 at the opening bell.

