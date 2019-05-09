You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street falls at open as crucial trade talks resume

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 9:45 PM

doc759ydvkz5v51bek1h43o_doc759i2dvh2qx8toks2fg.jpg
US stocks dropped at the open on Thursday, with focus on a high-stakes meeting between the United States and China that could decide the fate of a long-awaited trade deal, even as additional tariffs on Chinese goods loomed.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks dropped at the open on Thursday, with focus on a high-stakes meeting between the United States and China that could decide the fate of a long-awaited trade deal, even as additional tariffs on Chinese goods loomed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.48 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 25,878.85.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.58 points, or 0.68%, at 2,859.84. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.11 points, or 1.13%, to 7,853.21 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
5 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 9, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, HDB housing loan rules for buying older properties updated

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening