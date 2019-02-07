US: Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

US stocks opened lower on Thursday as worries over a global slowdown were rekindled after the European Union cut its economic growth forecasts, while a slew of dismal quarterly reports also added to woes.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as worries over a global slowdown were rekindled after the European Union cut its economic growth forecasts, while a slew of dismal quarterly reports also added to woes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.49 points, or 0.49 per cent, at the open to 25,265.81.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.08 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 2,717.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.78 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 7,316.50 at the opening bell.

REUTERS