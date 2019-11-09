You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street hits new records despite mixed signals on trade

Sat, Nov 09, 2019 - 6:12 AM

rk_nyse_091119.jpg
US stocks forged higher on Friday and closed with new records for the second straight day despite being buffeted by fast-changing news in the US-China trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US stocks forged higher on Friday and closed with new records for the second straight day despite being buffeted by fast-changing news in the US-China trade war.

President Donald Trump said Friday morning contradicted earlier claims by the Chinese government, saying he had not agreed to roll back tariffs as part of a partial trade deal the two sides are negotiating.

After spending much of the day in the red, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average squeaked into positive territory, closing a fraction above Thursday's record close at 27,681.24.

The broader S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to end the week at 3,092.95 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5 per cent, closing at 8,475.31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All three indices notched gains for the week, with the Nasdaq rising for the sixth week in a row, its longest winning streak since the March-May period.

SEE ALSO

US: Dow, S&P 500 end at records on US-China trade deal optimism

Global investors have been cheered in recent days by hope of a de-escalation in the US-China trade war.

"They would like to have a rollback. I haven't agreed to anything," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

"China would like to get somewhat of a rollback, not a complete rollback, because they know I won't do it."

China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday that both sides had "agreed to roll back the additional tariffs in stages as progress is made towards a (final) agreement."

The two sides have imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade, weighing on economic growth.

"It is clear that there are big reasons for Trump and Xi to want some form of deal, that they cannot appear to be conceding too much, that China wants as many of the tariffs removed as possible, and that Trump's trade hawks would prefer to keep as many tariffs as they can," Karl Haeling of LBBW said in a market commentary.

Disney finished with a gain of 3.8 per cent after better-than-expected quarterly results and strong box office performance, while clothing outlet Gap dove 7.6 per cent after poor sales results.

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 9, 2019 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

US wants UN to take up Dalai Lama succession: envoy

[WASHINGTON] The United States wants the United Nations to take up the Dalai Lama's succession in an intensifying...

Nov 9, 2019 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

IMF approves US$450m loan tranche for Pakistan

[WASHINGTON] The IMF on Friday praised Pakistan's economic performance and agreed on next steps, paving the way for...

Nov 9, 2019 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

US wants to repatriate WWII soldiers' remains from China

[WASHINGTON] The US would like to strengthen military cooperation with China, including repatriating the remains of...

Nov 9, 2019 06:39 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's downgrades Britain debt outlook to negative

[WASHINGTON] Credit ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded the outlook for Britain's debt, citing increasing...

Nov 9, 2019 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

Officials raised alarm over White House-Ukraine talks in early July: testimony

[WASHINGTON] Two White House national security officials sounded alarms about improper pressure on Ukraine in early...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly