US: Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal package

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 10:46 PM

file7dgrajxye411a93iag1s.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid Bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.4 points, or 0.28 per cent, at the open to 30,283.23. The S&P 500 rose 20.0 points, or 0.54 per cent, at the open to 3,723.03, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 109.9 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 12,914.641 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

UPDATED 1 hour 7 min ago

