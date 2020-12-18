You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street hits record high with focus on stimulus

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 10:49 PM

AK_usstocks_1812.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales.

At 9:34 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 10.51 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 30,313.88, the S&P 500 was down 1.69 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 3,720.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.03 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 12,775.78.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US current account deficit rises to more than 12-year high

[WASHINGTON] The US current account deficit surged to its highest level in more than 12 years in the third quarter...

Dec 18, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, ahead of FDA, says Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine has been approved

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Friday said Moderna's vaccine had been approved and would ship...

Dec 18, 2020 10:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Lloyds Bank scraps all bonuses for 2020 after pandemic hammers profit

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group is cancelling bonuses for all staff this year as the Covid-19 pandemic weighs heavily...

Dec 18, 2020 09:57 PM
Government & Economy

More than 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia US Senate runoffs

[WASHINGTON] More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin US Senate runoff elections that will determine which...

Dec 18, 2020 09:20 PM
Transport

Cabbies to get extra S$300 a month in pandemic rental relief from operators

[SINGAPORE] Taxi drivers will get at least $300 a month in additional rental relief from cab operators in the first...

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for