You are here
US: Wall Street hits record high with focus on stimulus
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales.
At 9:34 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 10.51 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 30,313.88, the S&P 500 was down 1.69 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 3,720.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.03 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 12,775.78.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes