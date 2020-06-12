You are here
US: Wall Street jumps at open after previous session's rout
[BENGALURU] US stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday, a day after their biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 531.25 points or 2.11 per cent at the open to 25,659.42.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.94 points or 2.30 per cent at 3,071.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 223.14 points or 2.35 per cent to 9,715.87 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
