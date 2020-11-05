You are here

US: Wall Street jumps at open as Blue Wave risks fade

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 10:50 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on a Republican held Senate that would block any moves by a Joe Biden administration to tighten regulation and raise taxes on corporate America, even as the presidential election remained too close to call.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235.71 points, or 0.85 per cent, at the open to 28,083.37.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.30 points, or 1.23 per cent, at 3,485.74, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 225.55 points, or 1.95 per cent, to 11,816.33 at the opening bell.

