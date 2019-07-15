US: Wall Street opens at record highs as earnings season kicks off

[BENGLAURU] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Monday as second-quarter corporate earnings got off to an upbeat start with results from the third largest US lender, Citigroup, beating expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.66 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 27,364.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.03 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 3,017.80.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 19.04 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 8,263.18 at the opening bell.

REUTERS