You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 10:41 PM

doc785rmmawvdzkqv0bcoq_doc76nycqno0uo1f9ulmek.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 28,156.47.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged US-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 28,156.47.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 10:25 PM
Technology

EU to push for tech tax if global effort fails, Vestager says

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will still pursue a digital tax even if a global push at the OECD fails, the EU's new...

Nov 27, 2019 10:09 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders post biggest gain in nine months

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased by the most in nine months in October and shipments...

Nov 27, 2019 09:48 PM
Government & Economy

US Q3 GDP growth revised up to 2.1%

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported,...

Nov 27, 2019 09:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings to launch store on e-commerce platform Lazada

PROPERTY investment and retail group Metro Holdings is launching its Metro LazMall store on e-commerce platform...

Nov 27, 2019 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering narrows Q2 losses, to undergo restructuring

HIAP Seng Engineering narrowed its losses to S$8.5 million from S$22.3 million for the second quarter ended Sep 30,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly