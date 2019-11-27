US: Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 28,156.47.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged US-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 28,156.47.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.

REUTERS