US: Wall Street opens flat after sharp slide

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.60 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 26,039.02.

[NEW YORK] US stocks were little changed at open on Thursday after losing 3 per cent in the past two sessions following data that pointed to the risk of a slide into recession, with investor attention on services data due later in the day.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.23 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,885.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.77 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,787.02 at the opening bell.

