US: Wall Street opens flat after sharp slide

Thu, Oct 03, 2019 - 9:51 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.60 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 26,039.02.
[NEW YORK] US stocks were little changed at open on Thursday after losing 3 per cent in the past two sessions following data that pointed to the risk of a slide into recession, with investor attention on services data due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.60 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 26,039.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.23 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,885.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.77 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,787.02 at the opening bell. 

