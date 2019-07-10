You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher after Powell's remarks boost rate cut hopes

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 9:45 PM

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as hopes of an interest rate cut later this month were boosted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comment that the central bank would "act as appropriate" to sustain record US growth.
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.47 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 26,851.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.67 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 2,989.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.47 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 8,183.20 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

