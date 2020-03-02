US: Wall Street opens higher after recent losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, at the open to 25,590.51.

[NEW YORK] US stocks bounced back from recent losses on Monday, as the focus turned to assurances of central bank stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.06 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 2,974.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 99.78 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 8,667.14 at the opening bell.

REUTERS