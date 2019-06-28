You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher as investors await Trump-Xi meet

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 9:42 PM

US stocks opened modestly higher on Friday, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of a pivotal meeting between the United States and China that could decide the outcome of a protracted trade dispute.
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened modestly higher on Friday, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of a pivotal meeting between the United States and China that could decide the outcome of a protracted trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.35 points, or 0.30 per cent, at the open to 26,605.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.02 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,932.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.01 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 7,988.76 at the opening bell. 

