US: Wall Street opens higher as technology stocks gain

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 10:11 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Thursday, lifted by technology stocks, extending a rally from the prior session that was powered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that bolstered the case for an interest rate cut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.96 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 26,950.16.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.55 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,999.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.75 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 8,219.28 at the opening bell.

