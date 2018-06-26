You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher helped by tech stocks

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 9:49 PM

doc70r2ojtn3bl2rb1up1s_doc70lky6fit7mn5kwb8q5.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 24,281.89.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with tech stocks leading a turnaround, a day after the S&P 500 posted its steepest one-day loss since early April on fears of a spiraling trade dispute between the United States and other major economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 24,281.89. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,722.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.73 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 7,553.74 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
3 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to allow listing of dual-class shares with immediate effect

manu.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-06-25T052321Z_1846905391_RC160CBC43C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output stays strong with 11.1% surge in May

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening