US: Wall Street opens higher helped by tech stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 24,281.89.

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with tech stocks leading a turnaround, a day after the S&P 500 posted its steepest one-day loss since early April on fears of a spiraling trade dispute between the United States and other major economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 24,281.89. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,722.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.73 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 7,553.74 at the opening bell.

REUTERS