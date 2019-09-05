US: Wall Street opens higher on easing trade tensions

US stocks opened higher for a second straight session on Thursday as Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month, raising hopes of a de-escalation in trade tensions.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher for a second straight session on Thursday as Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month, raising hopes of a de-escalation in trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 247.68 points, or 0.94 per cent, at the open to 26,603.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.82 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 2,960.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 84.41 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 8,061.29 at the opening bell.

REUTERS