US: Wall Street opens higher on economic rebound hopes

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 9:47 PM

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, building on last week's rally after a surprise rebound in jobs bolstered views that the US economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.95 points or 0.45 per cent at the open to 27,232.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.99 points or 0.19 per cent at 3,199.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.36 points or 0.10 per cent to 9,823.44 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

