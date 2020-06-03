You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 9:43 PM

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64 per centr, at the open to 25,906.88.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.49 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

