You are here
US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism
[WASHINGTON] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64 per centr, at the open to 25,906.88.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.49 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes