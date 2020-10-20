You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher with focus on stimulus

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 9:49 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50.43 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 28,245.85.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.46 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 3,439.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.95 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,531.83 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

